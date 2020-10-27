Abiotic announce a February 12th release date for their third full-length album, “Ikigai“. The new album will be released via The Artisan Era and will feature a multitude of guest appearances.

Abiotic guitarist John Matos comments on the development of "Ikigai":

Having written this over the course of the last couple of years and finishing this record during a pandemic, the feelings we sought to bring out with this record; pain, grief, desperation, and perseverance are palpable in every note, every chord, and every word, with lyrics touching on topics of suicide, depression, addiction, climate change and the struggle of finding our reason for being.

We wanted to make this record real and relatable in every sense. This album is without a doubt the best material we’ve ever put together, with brand new elements, and a production/mix that has taken our sound to new heights.

The addition of Tony Simone and Kilian Duarte solidified this. We decided to include a variety of guests that we’ve always wanted to collaborate with, like Trevor Strnad, Chaney Crabb, Brandon Ellis, Scott Carstairs, Jared Smith, and Jonathan Carpenter, and are beyond excited for everyone to hear them.

We really wanted to push the boundaries of what fans expect from us while giving them the signature sound we’ve honed in that they’ve come to love. Personally, ‘Ikigai‘ is one of the greatest accomplishments of my life, especially after not knowing if the band was ever going to come back. But we’re back. And we’re here to stay.”