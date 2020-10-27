Within The Ruins Premiere New Single & Music Video “Black Heart”
Band Photo: Within The Ruins (?)
A new official music video for the new Within The Ruins track “Black Heart” has premiered online streaming for you below. This title track to their impending new album arrives as the second advance track from it. That record will see a November 27th release via eOne Music/Good Fight Music.
Tells frontman Steve Tinnon:
“We’re extremely excited to release the video for the title track to our new album, ‘Black Heart‘! We really enjoyed making this one and getting to tell a bit more of the story behind the music. It’s a very angry, personal song, and a lot of the tracks stem from what it’s about. It’s an important track in regards to the overall theme of the record, and we couldn’t be happier with how the video turned out!”
