AC/DC Posts "Shot In The Dark" Music Video Online

Australian based hard rock icons AC/DC has posted a new music video online for the song, "Shot In The Dark." You can check it out below. The song is the first taste of the band's first upcoming album, "Power Up," which is set to be released on November 13th through Columbia/Sony Music.

The tracklisting reads as follows:

1. Realize

2. Rejection

3. Shot In The Dark

4. Through The Mists Of Time

5. Kick You When You're Down

6. Witch's Spell

7. Demon Fire

8. Wild Reputation

9. No Man's Land

10. Systems Down

11. Money Shot

12. Code Red