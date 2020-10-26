Facebook Bans Burzum Content and Satanath Records' Label Page

Band Photo: Burzum (?)

Russian metal label Satanath Records has raised the alarm that Facebook is deleting all content related to Burzum after themselves receiving bans and having their entire label page deleted from Facebook. Satanath Records released a 12-disc boxed set of Burzum's discography in 2018, and therefore has promoted it in the past. Other pages such as Symbol Of Domination Productions and GrimmDistribution pages have been suspended for Burzum posts as well.

Satanath Records founder Aleksey Korolyov commented:

We noticed a long time ago that some people started saying that they were banned on Facebook for 30 days for posting the Burzum song on their page. For example, the page of the American musician i AM esper was banned for 30 days for a video with a cover of the song Burzum. They also recently banned Spanish magazine Friedhof Magazine for 30 days for their March post about the release of Burzum new album. Now we ourselves are faced with this! In 2018, we re-released 12 Burzum albums and did a box-set. After 2 years, something has changed, now Facebook has begun to persecute and hunt people and communities that published songs/pictures or just posts with the words "Burzum" or "Varg Vikernes". Yes, we all know about the radical political views of Varg Vikernes, founder of BURZUM. However, he NEVER used his music project as a mouthpiece for his intolerant views. Burzum has always been out of politics, had his own musical world, as Varg spoke about in his interviews.

A couple of days ago, we received complaints from Facebook that our two-year-old posts, which are absolutely harmless advertisements for upcoming releases and do not promote any violence or Varg's ideas, violate Community Norms (support for dangerous people). We disagreed with this. We managed to defend one post. There was not even a song, but an ordinary flyer-picture! But all the other posts with the video after verification were still deleted by them. And we were banned for 30 days (not only Satanath Records, but also Symbol Of Domination Prod. and GrimmDistribution pages). A day later, they found several more videos from 2 years ago, deleted and again issued a ban, now for 90 days. Then the boss of the label wrote in support and asked why they were removed and banned for posts that did not contain extremism. After that, the Satanath Records page was permanently blocked for no reason. They just sent us a link to the Community Guidelines. Apparently, Facebook's new policy is the systematic removal of all posts related to Burzum, as well as the repression of all users who listen to this group and do not agree with the removal of their posts, which do not pose any danger to others. At the same time, you can now find a lot of really dangerous videos and pages on Facebook, but their new algorithms are aimed at combating any mention of Burzum.

It's not entirely surprising to see this happen in the metal community, but it's curious as to how the movement was initiated to label Burzum and/or Varg Vikernes as a "dangerous person" at this point in time and remove content related to his musical endeavors. There is so much potentially objectionable material both visually and musically in many corners of extreme metal genres. We at Metalunderground.com have dealt with similar issues from Google and other advertisers flagging years-old content that has nudity or gore that isn't to their liking, but never a case quite like this, targeting one individual.

It will be interesting to see how this situation plays out or if it crosses into other social media outlets.