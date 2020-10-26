The Harps' Vocalist Andry Lagiou Premieres New Music Video For "Mistress of the Night"

The Harps' vocalist Andry Lagiou premieres a new official music video for 'Mistress of the Night'. The clip was directed by Alex Rummler & Andry Lagiou.





Andry Lagiou comments on the video:

“This video is about standing for women and equality, it's against sexism, racism in job opportunities, personal relatioships etc that women feel everyday by men in their lives. This happens since the ancient and medieval times till our days, nothing has really changed, BUT the women will rise up, right now!“