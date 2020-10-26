Speedkiller Premiere Title Track To Upcoming Debut Album "Midnight Vampire"
Brazil's black/thrash metal outfit Speedkiller premiere title track to their upcoming debut album "Midnight Vampire". The record is set for release on December 11th by Edged Circle Productions (vinyl and digital) and Helldprod Records (cassette and CD).
Check out now "Midnight Vampire" below.
