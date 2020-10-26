Grabunhold Premiere New Song "Flammen und Schatten" From Upcoming Debut Album "Heldentod"
German black metal band Grabunhold premiere a new advance track titled "Flammen und Schatten", taken from their upcoming debut album "Heldentod". The record will be released by Iron Bonehead Productions on January 22nd, 2021.

