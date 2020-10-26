Ezkaton Premiere New Song "Behind the Halo Nomore Lights" From Upcoming New Split Release "Campfire of None"
Ukrainian atmospheric black metal band Ezkaton premiere a new song named "Behind the Halo Nomore Lights". The track is taken from their forthcoming album-length split named "Campfire of None" with a band called Solitude.m. The split will be released by Wolfspell Records on October 31st.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Bhleg Premiere New Single "Arla i urtid"
- Next Article:
Grabunhold Premiere "Flammen und Schatten"
0 Comments on "Ezkaton Premiere New Track"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.