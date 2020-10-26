Ezkaton Premiere New Song "Behind the Halo Nomore Lights" From Upcoming New Split Release "Campfire of None"

Ukrainian atmospheric black metal band Ezkaton premiere a new song named "Behind the Halo Nomore Lights". The track is taken from their forthcoming album-length split named "Campfire of None" with a band called Solitude.m. The split will be released by Wolfspell Records on October 31st.