Periphery To Release First Live Album "Live In London"

Periphery have announced their first live album, releasing the 10-song "Periphery: Live in London" on November 13th, 2020, digitally.

Periphery comment: "For years Periphery has wanted to do a live record. We’d always talk about it, what show would we capture? When would we do it? What would we want it to sound like? On Nov. 15, 2019 we figured out the answers to those questions by capturing our entire show in London and we couldn’t be more excited to show it to everyone,” explains guitar player Jake Bowen. “London has consistently been one of our favorite places to play and this show was certainly one we’ll never forget, so we present to you our first live album... Periphery: Live in London!"

Check out the first single "Marigold (Live In London)" here.