Act Of Denial Shares New Music Video "Down That Line"
Act Of Denial, which features guitarist Voi Cox (Koziak, Victim), guitarist and lyricist Luger (Benighted, Koziak), vocalist Björn "Speed" Strid (Soilwork), bassist Steve Di Giorgio (Death, Testament), drummer Krimh (Septicflesh) and keyboardist John Lönnmyr (The Night Flight Orchestra,) has posted a new music video online for the song, "Down That Line." You can check it out below.
The band stated: "We are proud to release our 3rd and new single 'Down That Line' and this time in full band line-up. All band members contributed to this video recording in their home studios. Another melodic death metal song different from previous ones and this time with Bjorn Strid as lyricist and amazing vocal melodies and range gives this song a special touch and feeling. Stay tuned from more of AOD and new special guests which we will reveal in upcoming days!!"
