Iron Mask Posts New Lyric Video "One Against All" Online
Belgian power metal band Iron Mask has posted a new lyric video online for the song, "One Against All." You can check it out below. The track comes from their forthcoming new album, "Master Of Masters," which is set to be released on December 4th through AFM Records and is their first release to feature new vocalist Mike Slembrouck.
