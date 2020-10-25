Interview

Skálmöld Drummer Jón Geir Jóhannsson Details New Live Album "10 Year Anniversary - Live In Reykjavik"

Viking metal is a strange genre. While the lyrical themes make bands obvious candidates for the tags, musicially, it's a little harder to define. Taking cues from black metal, death metal and even power metal, it's normally epic in sound and aims to transport the listener back to the days of longships, swords, pillaging and pretty badass mythology. Most metal fans and critics tend to agree that black metal pioneers Bathory spawned the genre with their "Blood Fire Death" and "Hammerheart" albums and since then, groups such as Enslaved, Amon Amarth and Helheim have pushed the style into a fully fledged genre, giving way to more bands, including Iceland's own, Skálmöld.

Skálmöld, with their name appropriately referring to a time of chaos in Iceland, may be considered a relatively young band in their grand scheme of things, but in their eleven year history, they've released no less than five stellar studio albums, as well as a live album with a full piece orchestra. Now, fans who are yet to see them are able to get a better understanding of what a typical Skálmöld show is like, with the release of a new live album, "10 Year Anniversary - Live In Reykjavik." This fierce collection of material, performing with precision in front of a sold out crowd in their home country, demonstrates perfectly why Skálmöld are fast becoming one of the most beloved bands in Viking metal. To find out more about the album, I spoke with drummer Jón Geir Jóhannsson, who revealed all about the show itself, the surprise mastering, their latest studio album, "Sorgir," upcoming tour with Finntroll and much more. You can watch it in full below.