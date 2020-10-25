Supruga Premiere New Song & Music Video “Никто не в безопасности” (“No One Is Safe”)" From Upcoming Debut Album "Хаос/Никто не в безопасности"

Samara, Russia-based female fronted black metal/crust outfit Supruga premiere a new song and music video titled "“Никто не в безопасности” (“No One Is Safe”)", taken from their upcoming debut album "Хаос/Никто не в безопасности", which is out now via Petrichor (vinyl, CD, tape).

Check out now "“Никто не в безопасности” (“No One Is Safe”)" below.