Supruga Premiere New Song & Music Video “Никто не в безопасности” (“No One Is Safe”)" From Upcoming Debut Album "Хаос/Никто не в безопасности"
Samara, Russia-based female fronted black metal/crust outfit Supruga premiere a new song and music video titled "“Никто не в безопасности” (“No One Is Safe”)", taken from their upcoming debut album "Хаос/Никто не в безопасности", which is out now via Petrichor (vinyl, CD, tape).
Check out now "“Никто не в безопасности” (“No One Is Safe”)" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Mitochondrial Sun Premiere New Song "Pulsar 2"
- Next Article:
Skálmöld Drummer Details New Live Album
0 Comments on "Supruga Premiere New Song"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.