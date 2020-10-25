Mitochondrial Sun (Ex-Dark Tranquillity) Premiere New Song "Pulsar 2" From Upcoming New Album "Sju Pulsarer"

Band Photo: Dark Tranquillity (?)

Mitochondrial Sun - the solo project of former Dark Tranquillity guitarist Niklas Sundin - premiere a new song entitled "Pulsar 2", taken from their upcoming new second album "Sju Pulsarer" (Swedish for “seven pulsars”). The record is set for release on November 13 via Argonauta Records.

Check out now "Pulsar 2" below.





“Pulsar 2 is the most melody-driven and probably most “traditional” track on the album in that it resembles what a regular metal band might sound like when playing together (as opposed to some other songs that are more distinctly electronic and in feel). The idea was to have the fast drums provide a constant pulse throughout the song and to build atmosphere through repetition and many different layers of sound and harmonies.”