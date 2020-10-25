Bodom After Midnight (Ex-Children Of Bodom) Perform First Live Concert

Band Photo: Children of Bodom (?)

Bodom After Midnight performed their first ever live show, October 23rd, at the Rytmikorjaamo in Seinäjoki, Finland. The group feature ex-Children Of Bodom frontman/guitarist Alexi Laiho and guitarist Daniel Freyburg, ex-Santa Cruz bassist Mitja Toivonen and Paradise Lost drummer Waltteri Väyrynen.



Bodom After Midnight’s debut live performance consisted entirely of Children Of Bodom tracks and ran as follows:

“Needled 24/7”

“Silent Night, Bodom Night”

“Bodom After Midnight”

“Sixpounder”

“Platitudes And Barren Words”

“Living Dead Beat”

“Knuckleduster”

“Angels Don’t Kill”

“Hate Me!”

“Deadnight Warrior”

“Hatebreeder”

“Everytime I Die”

“Warheart”

“Downfall”

“Hate Crew Deathroll”

“Are You Dead Yet?”

“In Your Face”