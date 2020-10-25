Bodom After Midnight (Ex-Children Of Bodom) Perform First Live Concert
Bodom After Midnight performed their first ever live show, October 23rd, at the Rytmikorjaamo in Seinäjoki, Finland. The group feature ex-Children Of Bodom frontman/guitarist Alexi Laiho and guitarist Daniel Freyburg, ex-Santa Cruz bassist Mitja Toivonen and Paradise Lost drummer Waltteri Väyrynen.
Bodom After Midnight’s debut live performance consisted entirely of Children Of Bodom tracks and ran as follows:
“Needled 24/7”
“Silent Night, Bodom Night”
“Bodom After Midnight”
“Sixpounder”
“Platitudes And Barren Words”
“Living Dead Beat”
“Knuckleduster”
“Angels Don’t Kill”
“Hate Me!”
“Deadnight Warrior”
“Hatebreeder”
“Everytime I Die”
“Warheart”
“Downfall”
“Hate Crew Deathroll”
“Are You Dead Yet?”
“In Your Face”
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
