Sylent Storm Release Video Before First Album Release
Sylent Storm, from Oregon, released a brand new single from their upcoming album. "Beware The BloodMoon" is the second single from their first full-length album, "The Fire Never Dies", scheduled for release on November 27, 2020. The first single is available on Bandcamp here.
Sylent Storm plays traditional heavy metal in the style of 80s bands like Dokken, Loudness, and Tokyo Blade.
You can watch the video for "Beware The BloodMoon" below.
