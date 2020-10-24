Katapult Premiere New Song "Load the Katapult (your old band is shit)" From Upcoming New EP "Shut the Fuck Up and Press Play"

Katapult premiere a new song titled "Load the Katapult (your old band is shit)", taken from their upcoming new EP "Shut the Fuck Up and Press Play". The record will be released on all the main digital platforms on November 6th. It was recorded and produced by Katapult, mixed by Johan Norström and Henrik Wiklund, and mastered by Henrik Wiklund.