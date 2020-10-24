Coffin Apartment Premiere New Song "Transient Exuberance" From Upcoming New Album "Full Torso Apparition"

Portland, OR-based hardcore/punk and math/noise rock band Coffin Apartment premiere a new song entitled "Transient Exuberance". The single is taken from their upcoming new album "Full Torso Apparition", that will be released on November 20th.

Check out now "Transient Exuberance" below.

Tells drummer/vocalist Justin Straw:

“Transient Exuberance is one of the earlier songs written for the record and sonically shows many sides of the band. The subject matter of the song feels even more relevant now than when it was written, speaking to extremist points of view that insist the entire population of the planet must agree with them and cannot fathom a different perspective. There’s an awakening that occurs when new ideas are discovered and embraced, often at a younger age, but our fragmented world is currently in a state of iron-fist idealism from multiple sides, an infantile ‘my way is the only way’ mentality.”