Undeath Premiere New Song & Music Video “Entranced By The Pendulum”

Undeath premiere a new official music video for their song "Entranced By The Pendulum". The clip arrives with the release of their debut full-length album, “Lesions Of A Different Kind“, out in stores now.

Comment the band of the video:

“We drove over to Columbus, Ohio from Rochester to shoot this video with Josh Nunn, who we found out about through the killer video he shot for Incantation‘s ‘Fury’s Manifesto‘. We hit him up on a whim not really expecting him to respond, but thankfully he hit us right back to say he was down and we started making plans pretty much immediately.

The whole production was nuts, with fake blood everywhere and a giant swinging pendulum Josh and his team had rigged from the ceiling. Hope y’all enjoy watching this as much as we enjoyed filming it!”