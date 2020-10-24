Yashira Premiere New Track “Impasse”

A new Yashira advance track called “Impasse” has received its online premiere and is streaming via YouTube below. The single is off of the band’s impending new full-length, “Fail To Be“, out December 11th via Good Fight Music.



Tells bassist/vocalist Luke Barber of this new song:

“‘Impasse‘ is a track that uses religious devotion as a metaphor for drug addiction. In many ways, drug dependence and the belief in a higher power are parallel. The damage they inflict on the psyche can be permanent. This song is about autonomy being stripped away in the search for relief.”