Soen (Ex-Opeth) Premiere New Single & Lyric Video “Antagonist” From Upcoming New Album “Imperial”,
Soen (ex-Opeth) announce a January 29th release date for their fifth full-length “Imperial“. The announcement comes along with a new lyric video for the record’s first advance track titled “Antagonist”. The clip was directed by Zev Deans and is streaming for you via YouTube below.
Comments drummer Martin Lopez:
“We will always be a band that has the old will to fight for freedom and all the important things in life, the people, the underdog. You have to take on the big question marks such as what the fuck are we doing with our lives and where’s the empathy. Why do we keep on testing and crushing ourselves as a species?”
