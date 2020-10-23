Dark Tranquillity Cancels North American Tour With Obscura And Nailed To Obscurity

Band Photo: Dark Tranquillity (?)

Swedish melodic death metal veterans Dark Tranquillity has announced that their planned headlining tour of North America with Obscura and Nailed To Obscurity has been cancelled. A statement from the band reads as follows:

"While it's not a huge surprise with the state of things, we just want to remain clear that this current North American tour is officially canceled.

"We do have new US booking representation and are working on a new updated North American tour plan. If you've bought your tickets refunds will be from where you purchased them ( venue, ticketmaster, etc).

"We deeply apologize to our fans for the circumstances and the trouble of having to go through the refund process. This isn't something we wanted to happen. We just want to play live music for you and are working hard to make that happen. We appreciate the understanding and support. We will continue to keep you all informed of upcoming news and information."