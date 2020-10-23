Epica Uploads "Abyss Of Time" Drum Playthrough Video
Dutch symphonic metal giants Epica just announced the release of their new album "Omega", out on February 26th 2021 via Nuclear Blast. "Omega" is the band’s first studio album in five years. Last Friday, Epica have also released the first single and video clip from the album, titled "Abyss Of Time," which was viewed on YouTube over a million times within its first week. Today, Epica reveal a drum playthrough video of "Abyss Of Time." You can check it out below.
Drummer Ariën van Weesenbeek comments: "Here’s the drum playthrough from the abyss!! During the shooting, I hit and kicked the crap out of my kit for a fat and heavy sound, and I’m very happy to launch the drums-up-close of our opening track from our latest album "Omega"! All you Epicans; enjoy and bang your heads!!"
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Epica Uploads 'Abyss Of Time' Drum Playthrough"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.