Epica Uploads "Abyss Of Time" Drum Playthrough Video

Dutch symphonic metal giants Epica just announced the release of their new album "Omega", out on February 26th 2021 via Nuclear Blast. "Omega" is the band’s first studio album in five years. Last Friday, Epica have also released the first single and video clip from the album, titled "Abyss Of Time," which was viewed on YouTube over a million times within its first week. Today, Epica reveal a drum playthrough video of "Abyss Of Time." You can check it out below.

Drummer Ariën van Weesenbeek comments: "Here’s the drum playthrough from the abyss!! During the shooting, I hit and kicked the crap out of my kit for a fat and heavy sound, and I’m very happy to launch the drums-up-close of our opening track from our latest album "Omega"! All you Epicans; enjoy and bang your heads!!"