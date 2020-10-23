Fuck The Facts Posts New Music Video "Ailleurs" Online

Band Photo: Fuck the Facts (?)

It’s been half a decade since Fuck The Facts' last release, Juno nominated "Desire Will Rot", but the band continues right where they left off, offering up another slab of their patented “bastardized” grindcore full of all the twists and turns that fans have come to expect. Their new album, "Pleine Noirceur," set for release on November 20th via the band’s very own Noise Salvation label.

Leading up to the release of the new record, the grind trio introduces their next single "Ailleurs" via its premiere along with an exclusive interview at Invisible Oranges. The music video itself can also be seen below.

The band comments on the track:

"It's a 0-1-3-4 feel. We needed a short grindcore song for all the back-up goalies out there."

Fuck The Facts has amassed a respectable discography over the years, and this new offering joins the 7 LPs and 6 EPs released to date. The considerable amount of time the band has been working together shows in the natural chemistry that courses through each of the 12 tracks. Fuck The Facts comments on the album:

"We took a long break before working on this album, I feel like it’s a collection of bits and pieces; old and new, short and long. It’s us working back into the groove, just in time for a pandemic. This album also could have easily been 3 EPs, you really have to listen to the whole thing in order to fully enjoy it. It opens the door for what is next."