Megadeth, Suicidal Tendencies And More Confirmed For Graspop Metal Meeting 2021
The organisers of Belium's premier metal festival Graspop Metal Meeting has announced a further twelve bands for next year's edition of the festival, which will take place in Dessel from June 17th - 20th. Added to the already stacked bill are Megadeth, Suicidal Tendencies, Monster Magnet, A Day To Remember, Bullet For My Valentine, Amaranthe, Creeper, Ihsahn, The Pretty Reckless, Perturbator, Spiritbox and Bütcher.
The lineup is now as follows:
A Day To Remember
Aerosmith
Alcest
Alestorm
Amaranthe
Amenra
Amorphis
Baroness
Battle Beast
Beyond The Black
Black Star Riders
Black Veil Brides
Blues Pills
Boston Manor
Bullet For My Valentine
Bury Tomorrow
Bütcher
Cemetery Sun
Creeper
Crossfaith
Crystal Lake
Death To All
Deep Purple
Deez Nuts
Deftones
Devin Townsend
Diamante
Dimmu Borgir
Disillusion
Dog Eat Dog
Dool
Down
Dropkick Murphys
Dying Fetus
Enthroned
Faith No More
Fields Of The Nephilim
Fire From The Gods
Fleddy Melculy
Foreigner
Fu Manchu
Gaahls Wyrd
Gojira
Good Riddance
Heaven Shall Burn
High On Fire
Ihsahn
In Extremo
Jinjer
John Garcia & The Band Of Gold
Joyous Wolf
Judas Priest
Kadavar
Killing Joke
Killswitch Engage
Kontrust
Korn
L7
Lagwagon
Levara
M.O.D.
Majestica
Mastodon
Me And That Man
Megadeth
Mercyful Fate
Michael Schenker
Misthyrming
Monster Magnet
My Dying Bride
Naglfar
Northlane
Obituary
Of Mice & Men
Opeth
Our Survival Depends On Us
P.O.D.
Paradise Lost
Perturbator
Phil Campbell & The Bastard Sons
Powerflo
Powerwolf
Rival Sons
Sacred Reich
Saxon
Sepultura
Skillet
Slapshot
Sloper
Soen
Spiritbox
Stake
Steel Panther
Stick To Your Guns
Suicidal Tendencies
Suicide Silence
Tempt
The Black Dahlia Murder
The Dead Daisies
The Great Old Ones
The Hu
The Offspring
The Pretty Reckless
The Vintage Caravan
Thunder
Tiamat
Tribulation
Twin Temple
Vltimas
Volbeat
Wage War
Wardruna
Wayward Sons
While She Sleeps
