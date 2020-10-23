Megadeth, Suicidal Tendencies And More Confirmed For Graspop Metal Meeting 2021

Band Photo: Megadeth (?)

The organisers of Belium's premier metal festival Graspop Metal Meeting has announced a further twelve bands for next year's edition of the festival, which will take place in Dessel from June 17th - 20th. Added to the already stacked bill are Megadeth, Suicidal Tendencies, Monster Magnet, A Day To Remember, Bullet For My Valentine, Amaranthe, Creeper, Ihsahn, The Pretty Reckless, Perturbator, Spiritbox and Bütcher.

The lineup is now as follows:

A Day To Remember

Aerosmith

Alcest

Alestorm

Amaranthe

Amenra

Amorphis

Baroness

Battle Beast

Beyond The Black

Black Star Riders

Black Veil Brides

Blues Pills

Boston Manor

Bullet For My Valentine

Bury Tomorrow

Bütcher

Cemetery Sun

Creeper

Crossfaith

Crystal Lake

Death To All

Deep Purple

Deez Nuts

Deftones

Devin Townsend

Diamante

Dimmu Borgir

Disillusion

Dog Eat Dog

Dool

Down

Dropkick Murphys

Dying Fetus

Enthroned

Faith No More

Fields Of The Nephilim

Fire From The Gods

Fleddy Melculy

Foreigner

Fu Manchu

Gaahls Wyrd

Gojira

Good Riddance

Heaven Shall Burn

High On Fire

Ihsahn

In Extremo

Jinjer

John Garcia & The Band Of Gold

Joyous Wolf

Judas Priest

Kadavar

Killing Joke

Killswitch Engage

Kontrust

Korn

L7

Lagwagon

Levara

M.O.D.

Majestica

Mastodon

Me And That Man

Megadeth

Mercyful Fate

Michael Schenker

Misthyrming

Monster Magnet

My Dying Bride

Naglfar

Northlane

Obituary

Of Mice & Men

Opeth

Our Survival Depends On Us

P.O.D.

Paradise Lost

Perturbator

Phil Campbell & The Bastard Sons

Powerflo

Powerwolf

Rival Sons

Sacred Reich

Saxon

Sepultura

Skillet

Slapshot

Sloper

Soen

Spiritbox

Stake

Steel Panther

Stick To Your Guns

Suicidal Tendencies

Suicide Silence

Tempt

The Black Dahlia Murder

The Dead Daisies

The Great Old Ones

The Hu

The Offspring

The Pretty Reckless

The Vintage Caravan

Thunder

Tiamat

Tribulation

Twin Temple

Vltimas

Volbeat

Wage War

Wardruna

Wayward Sons

While She Sleeps