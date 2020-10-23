Armored Saint Shares New Music Video "Missile To Gun"
Band Photo: Armored Saint (?)
Today (October 23rd), Armored Saint has released their eighth full-length, "Punching The Sky," via Metal Blade Records. For a preview of the album, a video for the new single "Missile To Gun" (produced by Defiant Digital Productions, directed by Robert Graves (www.ashadowbeyond.com) can be viewed below.
Armored Saint vocalist John Bush and bassist Joey Vera both spoke to Metal Underground recently about "Punching The Sky," among other topics. You can check out both interviews below too.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Soilwork To Release New EP In December
- Next Article:
Twelve More Bands Confirmed For Graspop 2021
0 Comments on "Armored Saint Shares New Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.