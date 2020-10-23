"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Armored Saint Shares New Music Video "Missile To Gun"

posted Oct 23, 2020 at 12:16 PM by Diamond Oz.  (0 Comments)

Today (October 23rd), Armored Saint has released their eighth full-length, "Punching The Sky," via Metal Blade Records. For a preview of the album, a video for the new single "Missile To Gun" (produced by Defiant Digital Productions, directed by Robert Graves (www.ashadowbeyond.com) can be viewed below.

Armored Saint vocalist John Bush and bassist Joey Vera both spoke to Metal Underground recently about "Punching The Sky," among other topics. You can check out both interviews below too.

