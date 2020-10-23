Soilwork To Release New EP "A Whisp Of The Atlantic" In December

Band Photo: Soilwork (?)

Today, Swedish metal force Soilwork shakes the modern world in its foundations with the announcement of their most daring yet ambitious project to date:

On December 4th, the band will release the new EP, "A Whisp Of The Atlantic," via Nuclear Blast. You can preorder the EP in various formats

To give an idea of the overwhelming energy driving Soilwork into the creation of their masterpiece, the band has released the first single of that EP today, "The Nothingness And The Devil". Check out the video below.

Guitarist David Andersson states: "Between 'The Nothingness And The Devil' is a song about how the old concept of a patriarchal God doesn’t work anymore, and how everyone with any logic reasoning must accept that we have to create our own deities, if we need them. Or if we don’t, we’ll have to accept the fact that our lives are essentially meaningless unless we are able to find our meaning and make ourselves feel fulfilled. The video also hints at the emasculation of a male god, and how gender shouldn’t be a factor in any form of religious discourse anymore. Perhaps this is the time to question your beliefs and accept that no God will correct the mess that we all have put ourselves into."

Soilwork's musical and their philosophical approach on the new EP does not only close the circle of the "The Feverish Trinity," but also invites the listener to dive deep into the most primal element: Water.

Starting with "Feverish" and ending with "A Whisp Of The Atlantic", the whole EP is a journey from the rage of individuals to the search for something that replaces religion.

Andersson: "From the desire of 'Feverish', the urge of 'Desperado', the determinism of 'Death Diviner', the insights and questions of 'The Nothingness And The Devil' and the acceptance and spiritual searching of A Whisp of the Atlantic. The whole song and video sequence is like a slightly different take on Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs. It’s all about realising that we’re all stuck on this rock and that we need to find something more inclusive than religion to get through this together. Because in the end, we’re all outsiders, genetically hunter-gatherers trying to fit in in a world that we created but at the same time wasn’t really made for us. The overarching theme is liberation from the extremely low level of the social and cultural debate these days, and it starts with the fundamentals and ends with the phenomenological. From liberation into ascension."

Tracklisting:

1. A Whisp Of The Atlantic

2. Feverish

3. Desperado

4. Death Diviner

5. The Nothingness And The Devil