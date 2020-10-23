Keiser Uploads New Single "Far From Human"
Norwegian black metal band Keiser has released a second song from their new album, "Our Wretched Demise" entitled, "Far From Human." You can check it out below.
Keiser says about the song: "‘Far From Human’ is an obvious choice for our second and final single before the release of ‘Our Wretched Demise’. While it's short and to-the-point, it also hints at the more progressive and melodic elements that are on display on the rest of the album. It's a song about the lack of empathy and responsibility shown by certain world leaders and war lords. Some of them certainly seem far from human at times."
