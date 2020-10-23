Pyramaze Posts New Lyric Video "Particle" Online
Danish progressive power metal band Pyramaze has posted a new lyric video online for the song, "Particle." You can check it out below. The song comes from the band's forthcoming new album, "Epitaph," which is scheduled to be released through AFM Records on November 13th.
