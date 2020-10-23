Space Chaser Signs To Metal Blade Records; New Album Due Next Year
Metal Blade Records welcome Berlin's Space Chaser to its worldwide roster.
Space Chaser is pure 80s thrash metal - a fast, ripping and in-your-face old school attack. Since their formation in 2011, they've released two full-lengths (2014's "Watch The Skies!" and 2016's "Dead Sun Rising"), in addition to numerous EPs and singles - including 2018's split record with Dutch powerhouse Distillator.
Space Chaser comments: "We would all shout in unison 'Metal Blade' when asked what label our number 1 choice would be. Needless to say, we are ridiculously excited that we can call the legendary label our new mothership. With one of the strongest allies in the business, we're ready to launch our most brutal assault yet. Stay tuned!"
Fans can expect Space Chaser's Metal Blade Records debut in 2021.
