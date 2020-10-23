Blind Guardian Releases New Live Video "Violent Shadows"

Band Photo: Blind Guardian (?)

Early this August just gone, Blind Guardian performed live for the Wacken World Wide digital festival, and surprised everybody by playing a brand-new track called "Violent Shadows." The song is a very first taster of their upcoming studio album, due to be released in Autumn 2021. "Violent Shadows" (live) is available digitally as of today.

"Your wish is our command! So we have heeded the call, or in other words we observed your many requests and wanted to oblige. Here it comes, today we proudly present you with our glorious, virtual Wacken live version of Violent Shadows as a digital single. Enjoy this vicious ride and scream along with us. Stay tuned for more, and come to meet your violent shadows", comments lead singer Hansi Kürsch.