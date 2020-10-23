Blind Guardian Releases New Live Video "Violent Shadows"
Band Photo: Blind Guardian (?)
Early this August just gone, Blind Guardian performed live for the Wacken World Wide digital festival, and surprised everybody by playing a brand-new track called "Violent Shadows." The song is a very first taster of their upcoming studio album, due to be released in Autumn 2021. "Violent Shadows" (live) is available digitally as of today.
"Your wish is our command! So we have heeded the call, or in other words we observed your many requests and wanted to oblige. Here it comes, today we proudly present you with our glorious, virtual Wacken live version of Violent Shadows as a digital single. Enjoy this vicious ride and scream along with us. Stay tuned for more, and come to meet your violent shadows", comments lead singer Hansi Kürsch.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Majestica Shares New Lyric Video
- Next Article:
Space Chaser Signs To Metal Blade Records
0 Comments on "Blind Guardian Releases New Live Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.