Majestica Shares New Lyric Video "Ghost Of Christmas Past"

In 2019 the Swedish power metal heroes Majestica released their debut album "Above The Sky" and it became a huge success within the metal community. Now in 2020 they are back with not only a new album, but a special treat for their fans: a Christmas musical power metal album entitled "A Christmas Carol." It’s pure symphonic power metal in the true Majestica spirit along with elements inspired by the likes of Twilight Force, Rhapsody, Alan Silvestri, Danny Elfman and John Williams. Today, the band have released a video for the first single, titled "Ghost Of Christmas Past." You can check it out below.

Chris David comments: "If you know the story of ”A Christmas Carol” I think the title ’Ghost of Christmas Past’, tells you what the song is all about. But if you don’t, it is about Ebenezer Scrooge's past, what happened in his early years and how he became the greedy lonely man he is. The music shows off many elements you can expect from the record. It is a symphonic power metal Christmas musical album so of course you will hear sleigh bells, glockenspiel, recognisable Christmas melodies and an appearance of ”The Majestic Choir”. But it is also a Majestica album and I promise you that you will hear that as well!"