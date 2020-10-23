False Memories Signs With Frontiers Music SRL; Debut Album To Be Released In 2021

Frontiers Music Srl announces the signing of False Memories, an Italian metal quintet, for a multi-album deal. The band is the latest signing from the label's A&R initiative, Frontiers & Beyond.

The band was originally formed in 2015 by guitarist Francesco Savino and soon started working on original material. In 2016, the band released a self-titled EP which included four original tracks and one cover. As time progressed, the band’s soundscapes got more mature and headed towards a more goth rock/metal sound. Invigorated by their new sound, the band started to work on its first full-length release, Chimerical. Originally released independently in January 2018, the album featured eight previously unreleased tracks and three of the original songs from the debut EP, for a total of 11 original songs.

In October 2018, singer Rossella Moscatello joined the band and the band eventually released a new edition of the Chimerical album, including three bonus tracks sung by Rossella.

False Memories are currently putting the finishing touches on their new album, and Frontiers' debut, the musical style of which is leaning towards a prog influenced gothic/doom metal vibe. For this new album, the composers are both Savino and Moscatello, with a line up featuring new drummer Emanuele Cossu, second guitarist Moreno Palmisano, and bassist Gianluca Zaffino.

"We worked hard on the production of this record and it has been very exciting to get positive feedback from people who have heard it. Fate has decided that we had to work with an Italian record company, Frontiers! It is an immense honor for us to join the roster of a label of this prestige and it is a source of great pride to have been chosen. So stay with us and keep following us because all of this has been possible thanks to the album that we are finishing in the coming weeks. 11 tracks of intense gothic/doom metal with strong prog influences! Get ready and see you on the road hopefully soon!” says frontwoman Rossella Moscatello.

The band's label debut is tentatively planned for the summer of 2021.