Korpiklaani Reveals New Album "Jylhä" Details; Posts New Video "Leväluhta" Online

Korpiklaani today announce their new studio album "Jylhä," which will be released on February 5th via Nuclear Blast Records. "Jylhä" (which has no direct translation, but can be described as majestic and also wild or rugged in a strong, beautiful way) will be available as digital album, CD, black vinyl and grass green vinyl [limited to 300 pieces]. The pre-order will start soon.

In celebration of the happy news, the band has released a music video for the first single "Leväluhta," which can be viewed below.

Singer Jonne states: "'Jylhä' is not just a battering heavy metal record, it's also our most volatile full-length album to date. For example, some of the new songs feature energetic punk rock influences and there are even some audible laid-back reggae-rhythms, like our first single, 'Leväluhta.'"

"Leväluhta" (or Levänluhta) is a spring in Isokyrö. The remains of approximately a hundred Iron Age bodies have been found buried there, and it remains unclear why the deceased were laid to rest in the spring. In the story, the narrator himself is one of the buried, floating in the lap of clear water beyond time and knowledge. The video tells us a fictional story about what may have happened in the mystical Leväluhta.

Tracklisting:

1. Verikoira

2. Niemi

3. Leväluhta

4. Mylly

5. Tuuleton

6. Sanaton Maa

7. Kiuru

8. Miero

9. Pohja

10. Huolettomat

11. Anolan aukeat

12. Pidot

13. Juuret