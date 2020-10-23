Demonical Premiere New Song & Muic Video "Slipping Apart" From Upcoming New Album "World Domination"
Swedish death metal veterans Demonical premiere a new song and music video "Slipping Apart", taken from their upcoming new album "World Domination", which will be out in stores today via Agonia Records.
Check out now "Slipping Apart" below.
