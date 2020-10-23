War Orphan Premiere New Song "Anthem"
Hardcore punk outfit War Orphan premiere a new song named "Anthem". The track is released as a standalone single via Stay Gold Records. The band though released the EP "Closer To Death Than Life" earlier this year.
Check out now "Anthem" below.
