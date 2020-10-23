Vessel of Light Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream Of Upcoming New Album "Last Ride"
New Jersey-based doom metal outfit Vessel of Light premiere the pre-release full-album stream of the band's upcoming new album "Last Ride", which will be out in stores later today via Nomad Eel Records.
Check out now "Last Ride" in its entirety below.
