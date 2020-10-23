Synastry Premiere New Song "Dead To Me" From Upcoming New EP "Civilization’s Coma"
Montreal’s Synastry premiere a new song entitled "Dead To Me", taken from their upcoming new three-track EP "Civilization’s Coma", which will arrive in stores on November 27th.
Check out now "Dead To Me" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Mongrel’s Cross Premiere New Song
- Next Article:
Vessel of Light Pre-Release Full-Album Streaming
0 Comments on "Synastry Premiere New Song 'Dead To Me'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.