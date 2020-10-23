Mongrel’s Cross Premiere New Song "What the Cards May Tell" From Upcoming New Album " Arcana, Scrying and Revelation"
Australian extreme metal outfit Mongrel’s Cross premiere a new song entitled "What the Cards May Tell", taken from their upcoming new album " Arcana, Scrying and Revelation". The record will be out in stores November 27th on LP, CD, tape, and digital via Hells Headbangers.
Check out now "What the Cards May Tell" below.
