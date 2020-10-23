Limbs Premiere New Track & Music Video “Suffering” From New EP “Only The Lonely Know”,
Limbs premiere a new track and music video titled “Suffering“, taken from their new EP “Only The Lonely Know“, streaming via YouTube for you below. The new EP also features the previously released singles, “Empty Vessel” and “I Used To Be You“.
