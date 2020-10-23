Column

Unearthing The Metal Underground: Bloodsoaked Necrovoid

Band Photo: Bloodsoaked Necrovoid (?)

Latin American countries are home to a distinct kind of dark extreme metal. It is one that’s uniquely raw and demonic whether we are speaking about early Sepultura or Sarcofago from Brazil, Criminal from Chile, Mortem from Peru, or Shub Niggurath from Mexico. True to this wicked spirit is new blood squeezed from the soil of Costa Rica by the name of Bloodsoaked Necrovoid. Since forging together in 2018, the death/doom ensemble has been relatively prolific, having released several demos, songs on a compilation and a split.

Now, in the midst of the ravaging pandemic, the demonic duo is poised to unleash a fitting soundtrack for the times with their debut full-length album, “Expelled into the Unknown Depths of the Unfathomable,” via Iron Bonehead Productions on November 6. The effort is essentially the sound of a bestial black metal band doing their best to perform death/doom music. The six songs on hand are simple yet nuanced, primitive yet majestic. Tracks like “Dispossessed in an Asphyxiating Endless Darkness” and “Viciously Consumed by the Unfolding Unknown” are epic and sprawling, but the Central Americans aren’t afraid to pick up the speed as they do on tracks like “Perverted Astral Intoxication for a Death Incarnation” and “Inescapable Transferance of Profane Malignity.” Regardless of tempo or texture, an evil kind of energy seems to permeate the entire release as well as the entirety of their catalogue. If the devil’s music is up your alley, you’ve come to the right place with Bloodsoaked Necrovoid.