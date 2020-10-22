Lyonen Posts New Music Video "Lyonen" Online
Lyonen, the solo project from Venezuela's Luis Rivas, released a debut album “This Is Lyonen” during August of this year. It is a solid eleven-track effort packed with flouring power metal vocals, sweeping solos, and of course, a layer of thundering drums.
Rivas is a talented musician who seeks to push the envelope with his sound and bridge various elements from different genres to make a well-rounded, dynamic style. His music always contains a positive message, and the classic heavy metal track "Lyonen" is no exception. The song recalls a mix of Rivas’ teenage days in the ’80-’90s. It is an anthem for the band’s followers and encourages listeners to be free, do the right things, and stand for truth.
Rivas explains further:
"I want to motivate the listeners through the lyrics while giving them a shot of classic heavy metal with melodic guitar lines and heavy vocals. Lyonen is important to me because this is the first time I can put what I am thinking into a song and I definitely want to do more."
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Lyonen Posts New Music Video Online"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.