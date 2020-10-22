Lyonen Posts New Music Video "Lyonen" Online

Lyonen, the solo project from Venezuela's Luis Rivas, released a debut album “This Is Lyonen” during August of this year. It is a solid eleven-track effort packed with flouring power metal vocals, sweeping solos, and of course, a layer of thundering drums.

Rivas is a talented musician who seeks to push the envelope with his sound and bridge various elements from different genres to make a well-rounded, dynamic style. His music always contains a positive message, and the classic heavy metal track "Lyonen" is no exception. The song recalls a mix of Rivas’ teenage days in the ’80-’90s. It is an anthem for the band’s followers and encourages listeners to be free, do the right things, and stand for truth.

Rivas explains further:

"I want to motivate the listeners through the lyrics while giving them a shot of classic heavy metal with melodic guitar lines and heavy vocals. Lyonen is important to me because this is the first time I can put what I am thinking into a song and I definitely want to do more."