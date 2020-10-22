Katatonia Shares New Live Video "Behind The Blood"

Band Photo: Katatonia (?)

Katatonia have released their live performance of the "City Burials" single "Behind The Blood," taken from the forthcoming live lockdown session album "Dead Air." You can check it out below.

Vocalist Jonas Renkse comments, Here’s our first and (so far) only live rendition of ‘Behind The Blood’ from our latest album, City Burials. As weird as these times are, it gives us a little comfort to know that we made an attempt to defy the situation and did what we miss the most right now: playing a show."