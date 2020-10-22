Interview

Varg Drummer Silvester "Fenrier" Grundmann Discusses New Album "Zeichen," Re-Recording "Wolfszeit" And More

Band Photo: Varg (?)

It's a funny contradiction that in the modern world, one of the most popular sub-genres of metal is one which focuses on the past, particularly the pre-Christian ways of Europe. Pagan metal, as it is often dubbed, blends metal music with melodies, themes and at times intruments to remind the world of where it came from and the fill in the missing parts of the soul.

One of pagan metal's most endearing bands of the last fifteen years hails from the Bavarian town of Coburg and despite the confusion and misguided connotations regarding their moniker, take their name from the Scandinavian word for "wolf." The band of course is Varg and this year, the band released what could well be their strongest album, "Zeichen," which saw not only a return to their pagan metal roots, but the introduction of new vocalist Fylgja. To find out more about the album, as well as the past and future plans for the band, I caught up with founding member and drummer Silvester "Fenrier" Grundmann. You can watch the interview in full below.