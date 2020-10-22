Septicflesh Finishes Recording Children's Choir For New Album

Fantastic news from Greek's most promising symphonic death metal export: Septicflesh took another huge step in completing the recordings of their upcoming studio album. The children choir recordings for the new record are done - adding an unique vibe to the album as the band states:

"The children choir recordings for the new Septicflesh album have been completed with the very good collaboration of the Libro Coro. So you can expect some realy emotional parts on the songs, that thrive on the contrast of the angelic voices with the musical pandemonium surrounding them."

The as yet untitled new album has been in progress since August of this year and is set to be the band's first album in four years, marking the longest gap in between albums since reforming, as well as the band's first album since signing with Nuclear Blast.