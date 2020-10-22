Copenhell Adds Many Danish Bands For 2021
Fifteen Danish bands have been added to the 2021 Copenhell lineup. Many were scheduled to play at 2020 Copenhell, which was cancelled due to COVID-19, but some are new selections that weren't previously anticipated. The bands are: D-A-D, Bersærk, Artillery, Siamese, Redwood Hill, Xenoblight, Orm, Withering Surface, Ghost Iris, Denial of God, Eyes, Svartsot, Soren Andersen, Wayward Dawn, Nyredolk, Lifesick, and Ivy Crown.
The full line up, and tickets, can be had here.
