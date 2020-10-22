Warrior Soul Releases Cover Of Alice Cooper Classic "Elected"
Warrior Soul have released a video for their cover of Alice Cooper's "Elected", featured on their upcoming covers album, "Cocaine And Other Good Stuff," out via Livewire/Cargo Records on November 13. You can check it out below.
The album is an incendiary compilation of songs that everyone in the band, both current and previous members, had some input choosing, and it shows true honesty in the recordings, making it a fresh take on some very listenable rock jams.
Kory Clarke: "We wanted to make a record that was not about all the crap we are all living in, as it seems like a well worn path for . So, I had to think out of the box."
The album was recorded all over the western world (Edinburgh, Newcastle, Copenhagen, L.A., NYC, Chicago, Detroit, Sheffield, and Torrevieja) in home studios.
