Ozzy Osbourne Announces Rescheduled Tour Dates With Judas Priest

Band Photo: Ozzy Osbourne (?)

Heavy metal icon Ozzy Osbourne has announced that the scheduled "No More Tours 2" trek with fellow legends Judas Priest, will now take place in 2022.

Due to the unprecedented and ever-changing situation, the six-week trek scheduled for October 2020, will move to 2022. The rescheduled 19-date arena tour, with lifelong friends Judas Priest as special guests, will kick off on January 26, 2022 in Berlin, and includes a brand new date in Hungary, at the Budapest Arena. Fans should hold onto their tickets as they remain valid for all rescheduled tour dates, and refunds must be sought at point of purchase.

Says Ozzy: "I really want to thank my fans for their loyalty and for waiting for me. Believe me, I can’t wait to see you all again. Please stay safe in these uncertain times. God Bless you All! Love Ozzy."

The tour dates are now as follows:

January

26 - Berlin, Germany - Mercedes-Benz Arena

28 - Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Arena

31 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion

February

2 - Budapest, Hungary - Budapest Arena*

5 - Madrid, Spain - WiZink Center

8 - Bologna, Italy - Unipol Arena

11 - Mannheim, Germany - SAP Arena

14 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclaycard Arena

17 - Helsinki, Finland - Hartwall Arena

19 - Stockholm, Sweden - Friends Arena

21 - Dortmund, Germany - Westfalenhalle

24 - Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle

27 - Nottingham, UK - Motorpoint Arena

March

1 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena

4 - Birmingham, UK - Resorts World Arena

7 - London, UK - The O2

9 - Manchester, UK - AO Arena

12 - Newcastle, UK - Utilita Arena

14 - Glasgow, UK - The SSE Hydro

* new date, without Judas Priest