Glorious Depravity (Pyrrhon, Mutilation Rites, Etc.) Premiere New Song "Digital Reaper" From Upcoming Debut Album "Ageless Violence"

New York brutal death metal act Glorious Depravity, featuring members of Pyrrhon, Woe, and Mutilation Rites, premiere their new single 'Digital Reaper' streaming via YouTube below. The track comes from the bands forthcoming full-length debut "Ageless Violence", due out on November 27th via Translation Loss Records.

About the track, frontman and vocalist Doug Moore comments:

"Musically, this song comes from the same place as all of our other songs: the desire to make sick '90s-style death metal. We wrote this one pretty late in the process, and it's a step in a slightly more technical direction relative to the older songs on the album. I detect shades of Monstrosity, Disincarnate, early Decapitated, and (as usual) early Cannibal Corpse in this one – plus our own peculiar stink.

Lyrically, this one's about the impersonal and inglorious way that modern militaries do their killing. The crucible of combat now often consists of bureaucrats in office buildings ordering robots to blow up weddings from miles away, which oddly hasn't done much to deflate our massive hard-on for war. On the other hand, a lot of wars throughout history boil down to unaccountable rich guys committing wanton slaughter against the defenseless, so maybe that makes sense."