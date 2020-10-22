Deafheaven Premiere New Live Version Of "Daedalus" From Upcoming New Live Album "10 Years Gone"
Deafheaven premiere a new live version for "Daedalus", taken from their impending new album "10 Years Gone". The new outing is a completely live-in-studio album, due out December 4 on Sargent House Records.
Check out now "Daedalus" below.
